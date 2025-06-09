Malolo Returns to Farebrother stage after nine-year wait

After nearly a decade away from one of Fiji’s most coveted rugby stages, Malolo is back.

The Tide Tribe will challenge defending champions Naitasiri this Saturday in a blockbuster season opener that doubles as both a Skipper Cup Round 1 clash and an Inkk Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy challenge at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Malolo’s last Farebrother appearance dates back to 2016 when they faced Nadroga. This weekend marks a powerful return, with not just silverware on the line, but the pride of an entire vanua.

The last time Naitasiri and Malolo met was during Round 7 of the 2018 Skipper Cup season, and while the squads and stakes may have changed, the spirit and fight remain deeply rooted.

For Malolo, this game represents more than a title, it’s a moment of validation for every player, coach, and supporter who has carried the belief through years of rebuilding.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park, with the match to be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

