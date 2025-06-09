Loganimasi earns First Nations & Pasifika XV call-up

Speedster Ponipate Loganimasi has earned his call-up to the First Nations & Pasifika XV, making him the third Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians player to join the esteemed squad.

Following an impressive debut season in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, where he featured in 12 matches and crossed the try-line six times, Loganimasi now joins fellow Fijian stars Mesake Doge and Mesake Vocevoce.

This formidable trio will be part of the build-up to next Tuesday’s highly anticipated clash against the iconic British & Irish Lions.

Fijian Drua General Manager, Rugby Baden Stephenson lauded Loganimasi’s inclusion, saying this is another brilliant opportunity for him to showcase his skills on the big stage.

Loganimasi’s standout performance throughout the season did not go unnoticed, earning him three significant honours at the 2025 Annual Drua Awards Night: the Pepsi Men’s Rookie of the Year, the 2025 Men’s Fan Player of the Year, and the FijiCare Moment of the Year.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 9.45 pm next Tuesday at the Marvel Stadium in Naarm, Melbourne.

