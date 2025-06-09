Lagakali grateful for chance to try out for Drua Development

Suva Grammar School Under-16 openside flanker George Lagakali [Source: Fijian Drua]

Suva Grammar School Under-16 openside flanker George Lagakali has quickly noticed the big difference between training with his school team and stepping up to the Fijian Drua Academy.

Lagakali is among the 56 players in the Under-16 group vying for a place in the top 30, who will form next year’s development squad.

He says this opportunity is a major step toward achieving the dream of every young player—to feature in Super Rugby and one day wear the national colours.

“It’s pretty hard compared to school and I did come in expecting it to be hard. The sessions have been great and it’s also my first time to be here at the Drua HQ. I’m grateful to the selection committee for giving me a chance here.”

The young flanker understands only the best will be contracted after this week’s trials, and he wished his fellow teammates all the best ahead of today’s final session.

The Academy has already trimmed more than 250 players to 56 in the Under-16 group and 58 in the Under-17s.

From there, the squads will be reduced further to 30 players each, who will be contracted under the 2025–2026 Drua Academy Programme.

