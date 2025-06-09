Komaitai among finalists for British Army honour

Manuqalo Komaitai [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Vodafone Fijiana number 8 Manuqalo Komaitai has been named one of three finalists for the British Army Sportswoman of the Year award.

According to British Army Sport, the Guardsman has enjoyed an extraordinary breakthrough year, establishing herself as one of the brightest rising stars in both Army and international rugby.

“Her rapid ascent from novice player to representing the Army and Fiji within just five years is a testament to her talent, determination, and relentless work ethic.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Bau Island, Tailevu, native only took up rugby in 2020, but quickly excelled in both codes — starring on the Army Rugby Union 7s circuit and turning out for London Irish RFC and York Valkyrie RLFC.

The 2024/25 season cemented her reputation.

Selected at number 8 for the Army XVs, she delivered dominant performances in the Inter-Services Championship.

At Twickenham, she opened the scoring in a record 96-0 victory over the Royal Navy before producing a sensational four-try, Player-of-the-Match display against the RAF.

Her impact was further recognised by her teammates, who voted her Players’ Player of the Season, as the Army claimed the Inter-Services title.

In May 2025, Komaitai was called into the Fijiana national squad, making her international debut against Tonga where she scored a try, before starting against Samoa a week later in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Challenge decider.

In August 2025, she was named in Fiji’s Rugby World Cup squad, where she made three appearances, completed 24 tackles, delivered 11 passes and scored a try.

The British Army Sports Awards will be held on 20 November.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.