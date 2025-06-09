FRU aims for inclusive, safe future for players and staff

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union is making significant strides toward a more inclusive and safer future for all players and staff.

FRU is setting the standard and leading the rugby world in creating safer, more inclusive environment across the game as a pioneer, and leader in this space within the global rugby family.

Board members were inducted into the FRU Workplace Harassment, Gender-Based Violence, and Safeguarding Policies last weekend at its board meeting.

In the past few days, key staff members have also undergone training to ensure thorough understanding and effective implementation.

These policies, officially adopted last year, were recently rolled out to staff and management at Rugby House during their induction last week.

The goal is to extend these initiatives down to the grassroots level, ensuring that every player and member of the rugby community benefits from a safer environment.

With the guidance of dedicated experts such as Tevita Seruilumi, and Tessa Walsh insightful consultant; Tirahni Uluinakauvadra, the Rugby Participation and Pathways Programs Manager for Oceania Region, these policies will help create a supportive environment for everyone involved in the game.

