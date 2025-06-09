Former reps assist Nahehevia rugby

[Source: Supplied]

Nahehevia rugby club from Vunamoli village in Nadi received a generous jersey sponsorship from the Nadi Brisbane Community in Australia.

The grassroots club, which is affiliated with the Nadi Rugby Union, was assisted by the former Nadi reps in Brisbane.

Former Wallabies number eight Radike Samoa, former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s halfback Samisoni Rabaka, and Sitiveni Momo were part of the initiative.

Their support highlights a powerful connection between past players and the next generation.

It also reinforces the value of giving back and strengthening the development of grassroots rugby in Fiji.

Some players from Vunamoli village who have represented Fiji include Ulaiyasi Lawavou, his daughter Mereoni Nakesa, who is a Fijian Drua and Fijiana 15s rep, and Merewai Cumu.





