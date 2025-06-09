Flying Fijians dream slowly taking shape

Savenaca Qabale

Dreams of one day wearing the Flying Fijian jersey are slowly becoming a reality for Savenaca Qabale, a member of the Fiji Schoolboys under-18 rugby team.

Since his early days playing kaji rugby, the young Macuata native has always aspired to represent Fiji on the biggest stage.

Having been selected for the Fiji Schoolboys squad for the second time, Qabale acknowledges that achieving his dream of becoming a Flying

Fijian will be challenging, but he remains fully committed to making it happen.

“Ever since I started playing competitive rugby, when I was under-nine, I always wanted to play for Fiji. I just thank God for giving me the talent to be able to pursue rugby.”

He was part of Queen Victoria School’s under-18 team during the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition and has been competing in the tournament since Year 9.

However, the journey has not been without its difficulties.

Qabale admits there were moments when he wanted to give up, but he credits his family for their unwavering support throughout.

The Fiji Schoolboys are set to embark on a tour to Australia next month.

