Fiji ready for RWC27 pool reveal

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will discover their pool opponents for the 2027 Rugby World Cup tomorrow when the official tournament draw is held in Sydney.

The Flying Fijians are in Band 2 for the draw, placing them among the next tier of contenders and setting the stage for a highly anticipated reveal of their World Cup pathway.

World Rugby has confirmed an experienced presenting panel for the event, featuring World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson, All Blacks great and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter, Australia’s most-capped Wallaby James Slipper and Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas.

The 2027 tournament in Australia, which runs from 1 October to 13 November, will break new ground with an expanded 24-team format.

The teams will be drawn into six pools of four, marking the first time in the modern era that every nation has been confirmed before the draw is conducted.

Samoa became the final qualifier last month after winning the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai.

The 24 teams have been placed into four bands of six based on the World Rugby Men’s Rankings as of 1 December 2025.

Fiji’s Band 2 placement means they will avoid Australia, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan in pool play, but they are guaranteed to face a top-tier nation from Band 1.

Teams will be drawn band by band, starting with Band 4, followed by Band 3, Band 2 and finally Band 1, ensuring each pool consists of one team from each band.

The only exception is hosts Australia, who will be automatically placed in Pool A in their respective band and will feature in the opening match in Perth | Boorloo on 1 October 2027.

The draw will officially map out Fiji’s road to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, signalling the next major step in the Flying Fijians’ build-up to the tournament.

