England thumps Fiji U20

[Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

Indiscipline cost Fiji the match against England in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa this morning.

The national side suffered its second loss, going down 53-7.

Fiji had two yellow cards in the match, conceded seven scrum penalties while their lineout didn’t click.

Prop Moses McGoon and center Maika Kamikamica copped yellow cards.

England was leading 22-7 at halftime and Fiji failed to score any point in the second spell.

The slippery conditions didn’t help the Motikiai Murray led side with England capitalizing and stretched Fiji’s defense throughout the game.

Fiji will play Ireland next Tuesday in their third match.

In other results, France beat New Zealand 35-14, Ireland defeated Australia 30-10, Italy upset South Africa 34-26, Georgia conquered Argentina 20-0 while Wales thumped Japan 41-19.