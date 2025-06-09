Canada embrace tough pool at RWC

[Source: Canada Rugby Website]

Canada’s path to the 2027 Rugby World Cup will see them line up alongside the Flying Fijians in what is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most entertaining pools, and head coach Stephen Meehan believes the challenge is one to embrace rather than fear.

Drawn in Pool C with Fiji, Argentina and Spain, the Canadian men will face three sides known for their attacking style and flair.

Canada, currently ranked 25th in the world, will come up against sixth-ranked Argentina, eighth-ranked Fiji and 15th-ranked Spain when the tournament kicks off in Australia.

Meehan welcomed the draw, saying it offered exactly the kind of rugby his side wants to be part of.

“As the names were drawn out of the buckets this morning, I wasn’t unhappy about any of it. I thought it was great. It’s something to really look forward to.”

The Australian coach highlighted Fiji as part of a pool built around running rugby and entertainment.

“All those teams are running rugby teams. That’s the brand of rugby I really love and what most people want to see. “I think that’s a particularly exciting pool, an exciting challenge for us.”

With Fiji’s explosive style and Argentina’s established pedigree setting the tone in Pool C, Canada will be aiming to rise to the occasion and test themselves against some of the game’s most dynamic teams on rugby’s biggest stage.

