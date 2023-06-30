Black Ferns outclass Wallaroos

[ Source : Black ferns / Facebook ]

The Black Ferns thrashed the Wallaroos 50-0 in their opening O’Reilly Cup match in Redcliffe Australia.

It was a record crowd for a standalone Wallaroos match in Australia, however, it was all the Kiwis from the opening whistle.

The Black Ferns were playing their first game since winning last year’s World Cup and established their dominance early.

They dominated the physical battle early as the Australians struggled to clear their line.

19-year-old second-five-eighth Sylvia Brunt had her best outing for New Zealand, she was dangerous with the ball and bruising on the tackle.

Brunt scored a brace with her step, guile and power finish while right-wing Mererangi Paul, who impressed on debut, scored tries either side of halftime, the first a superb solo effort from a chip and chase after a tremendous team build-up, fullback Renée Holmes giving the last pass on both occasions.

The Black Ferna will face Canada in Ottawa next Sunday, July 9.