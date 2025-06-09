Kativerata confident in Bati debutants

[Photo Credit: fijibatiofficialpage]

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata is backing his young squad to make the most of their opportunity at the upcoming Pacific Bowl Championship.

With several new names in the team, Kativerata says this year’s campaign is about more than the results, it’s about building depth and preparing the next generation of Fijian stars.

He believes the platform will help young players find their footing and showcase their talent at a higher level.

“About six or seven debutants this year, it’s important that they use this platform to springboard their NRL career. A few years ago, we introduced Caleb Navale, Kitione Kautoga and Kurt Donoghoe. No one knew them in the NRL environment, and now they’ve become regular names.”

The coach says the inclusion of both overseas-based players and local talents reflects Fiji’s growing rugby league depth. He highlighted the development of players coming through the domestic system, noting that the pathway is starting to deliver results.

Kativerata also pointed out the efforts of players who have worked tirelessly to earn their spot in the national team setup.

“You’ve got a young kid from Fiji, Keresi Maya, who’s done well for himself to be part of our programme. There’s a lot of kids in our squad, and we want to introduce them.”

Kativerata says the focus isn’t only on producing elite athletes but also on shaping good people. He believes the lessons and discipline learned in camp will help the players both on and off the field.

The coach added that these experiences would define their careers and their character long after the tournament ends.

The Fiji Bati will open their Pacific Bowl campaign against the Cook Islands this Saturday at 5pm in Papua New Guinea.

