Faith at the core of Fiji Bati culture: Kativerata

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Faith remains the foundation of the Vodafone Fiji Bati side as they prepare for the Pacific Bowl Championship in Papua New Guinea.

Head coach Wise Kativerata says maintaining spiritual discipline and humility has been key to building a stronger, more united team environment.

Since taking over the role in 2023, he has worked to instill values that go beyond the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, it’s important that we, as a group and as a team, always put God first in everything we do. Our devotion is to set the boys in the right place, right environment, and keep them humble.”

Kativerata introduced a team motto, faith, family, footy, which he believes captures the spirit of the Fiji Bati both in competition and in life.

He said everything within the team’s system ties back to faith, a principle that keeps the players grounded through the highs and lows of the game.

“So everything always goes back to faith. We always try to put God first in everything we do. It keeps the boys humble, no matter what situation they go through in life.”

The coach said he constantly reminds his players that perseverance and belief are just as important as talent and skill.

Kativerata hopes that message continues to guide the team beyond the Pacific Bowl and into future tournaments.

The Fiji Bati will begin their Pacific Bowl campaign against the Cook Islands this Saturday at 5pm in Papua New Guinea and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.