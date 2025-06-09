Promoter vows to make amends after Nadi event cut short

File Photo

Bluewater Boxing promoter Samir Khan has assured fans that he will make up for the disruption caused during their event in Nadi on Friday night.

The event at Prince Charles Park was cut short by police officers after it exceeded the allocated time permitted for use of the venue.

Khan expressed frustration over how the situation was handled, especially since it is common for boxing events to run slightly beyond their scheduled time.

He believes the disruption could have been avoided and has extended a sincere apology to spectators.

“So many people came from Naitasiri, Suva and all over Fiji, they all came here. They took out their time, and they spend money here, lots of people were here spending money here which doesn’t come easy in this country. And they all came here to watch boxing”

He acknowledged the effort and sacrifices made by fans to attend the event and emphasized that their support is greatly valued.

Plans are already underway for another event, with Khan assuring fans that measures will be taken to ensure such issues do not occur again.

