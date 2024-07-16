Peaty's mum hopes Paris Olympics will be his last

Britain's Adam Peaty [Source: Reuters]

Adam Peaty has an open mind but his mother Caroline says she hopes the triple Olympic champion will give up competitive swimming after the Paris Games and live a more normal life.

Peaty, 29, is going for a third successive 100-metre breaststroke gold after becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He also has two Olympic relay silvers.

American Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to have won gold in the same event at three Games, and Peaty has said he will go to Paris this month as an underdog but at peace with himself and without pressure.

The world record holder has reset his approach to the sport after overcoming issues with mental health and alcohol. He missed the 2022 World Championships with a fractured foot and took time out last year.

Peaty, who has a three-year-old son, told reporters last month that swimming had taken a toll on him.