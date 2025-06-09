No room for mistakes as Drua chases a three-peat win

[File Photo]

While the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be chasing a third consecutive home victory this weekend, they know there is little room for error when they face the Queensland Reds on Saturday for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Drua coach Glen Jackson has been reiterating to his player’s that the Red’s will be targeting their weaknesses, and urged them to stick to their game plan on the field.

“Ive been reiterating to the players that it’s good to win but we’re still at the same position on the table, so that’s the state of the game at the moment, and how important it is to win every game.”

The Reds arrive with strong momentum after winning their last three matches and will be eager to end their losing streak on Fijian soil.

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The Drua have enjoyed success at home against the Reds before, claiming a convincing 41–14 win in their first meeting at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

However, their most recent encounter in May last year saw the Reds dominate with a 52–7 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

A look at last season’s statistics highlights the contrasting styles of the two sides.

The Drua showcased their attacking flair, gaining 626 metres compared to the Reds’ 280, while also recording more carries and clean breaks.

The Reds, however, were more efficient in key areas, particularly on defence and at the breakdown.

They completed more tackles, secured more turnovers, and relied heavily on their kicking game, using territory to control matches.

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