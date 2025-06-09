Netball Fiji brings Pearls and Men together for high-performance pre-season camp

[Source: File]

Netball Fiji is stepping up its high-performance drive in 2026 by hosting a combined pre-season training camp for the Fiji Pearls and the national men’s netball team.

The joint camp is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday and brings both national squads together as they lay the groundwork for a demanding international calendar later in the year.

Across the two-day program, players and coaching staff from both teams focus on conditioning, technical development and tactical sharpness, with an emphasis on building early momentum ahead of major competitions.

For the Fiji Pearls, the camp marks the first major step in preparations for a busy second half of the year, which includes one local tournament and three overseas assignments between July and October.

Those competitions form a crucial part of the Pearls’ push to compete consistently at the highest level and improve their international ranking.

The men’s team, meanwhile, is building toward the May Invitational Series, where they will test themselves against international opposition.

The tournament is viewed as a key milestone in the continued growth of men’s netball in Fiji, providing valuable match exposure and a platform to build on recent encouraging performances.

Netball Fiji says the combined camp reflects a deliberate move to align its men’s and women’s high-performance pathways, creating opportunities for shared learning while strengthening physical and mental preparation across both programs.

They add that bringing their national teams together ahead of key fixtures in 2026 reflects how they want to approach performance, collaboration, and excellence in their high-performance space and they are confident this camp will set the tone for a successful year for both teams.

Following the camp, both squads will transition into tailored training programs designed to meet the specific demands of their respective competitions, as Netball Fiji looks to make 2026 a breakthrough year on the international stage.

