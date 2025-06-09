Hard work pays off for Army Wives

The Army Wives delivered an impressive performance at the Sukuna Bowl Netball competition yesterday, defeating the Police Wives 43–26 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Despite having less than a month of preparation, the Army Wives displayed sharp skills and strong teamwork, firmly stamping their mark on the tournament.

Team manager Emele Daunivere said the victory was the result of the squad’s hard work and commitment.

Article continues after advertisement

She added that with many players being mothers, dedication to training has been outstanding.

“Even though the training was a bit intense and short, it was not easy. We faced a lot of challenges along the way but we have the support of the RFMF Wives Club and also the support of our husbands that we have been able to have a good game today.”

Daunivere thanked the team for their effort and discipline throughout the campaign, expressing pride in what they were able to achieve.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.