Nasinu U18 edges Nabua in Southern Zone

Last year’s Deans under 18 finalist, Nasinu Secondary School escaped a gutsy Nabua Secondary side in their Southern Zone clash today.

Nasinu defeated Nabua 24-17 at Suva Grammar School ground.

Flyhalf Iowane Nabe led the Nasinu team well in the match with good decision making.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabe wore the Nasinu number 10 jersey in the Deans under 18 final last year where they went down to Queen Victoria School.

Both teams copped a red card each in the match.

Nabua nailed four penalties and an unconverted try while favourites Nasinu crossed with four tries.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.