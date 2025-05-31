Mudunasoko breaks record in farewell swim

Kelera Mudunasoko

Pacific Games gold medalist Kelera Mudunasoko is making a splashy farewell to high school, diving out in style with three gold and a bronze medal at the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships.

She came in with only two goals to set a new personal best or to break a record and she achieved the latter in her 50m breaststroke event.

Now, while the big stage is nothing new to her, she is turning her focus to the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

She said this was a good competition for her to push herself to new heights, and overall, she’s happy with her achievements.

“I’m just here to do my best honestly and just set a new time or even set a new record and I managed to achieve one of those in the 50m breaststroke and I broke it yesterday.”

The Mini Games starts on the 29th of next month in Koror, Palau.

