Mexico progresses to Gold Cup semi-finals

Source: Reuters

Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals in Glendale, Arizona.

Alexis Vega opened the scoring just after halftime, capitalizing on a quick pass from Fulham’s Raul Jimenez. Despite a save from Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Vega scored on the rebound to give Mexico the lead.

The tournament debutants Saudi Arabia held firm in the first half, with solid defensive efforts keeping the score level.

Article continues after advertisement

However, an own goal by Abdullah Madu in the 81st minute sealed the win for Mexico, ending Saudi Arabia’s hopes of a comeback.

With this win, Mexico advances to the semi-finals, where they will face Honduras.

Notably, 16-year-old Gilberto Mora made history by becoming the youngest player ever to represent Mexico in the tournament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.