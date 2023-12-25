Kumar collects 16th title in chess

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

Candidate Master Manoj Kumar and Provisional Women’s Candidate Master Cydel Terubea secured the 2023 Vodafone Fiji National Open Chess Champion and 2023 Vodafone Fiji National Women’s Chess Champion titles respectively.

Both players went undefeated in the five-day competition.

Kumar claimed his 16th title with an impressive 8/9 record, unmatched since Fiji’s chess began in 1979.

Terubea secured her Women’s National Chess Championship title with a flawless 9/9 score against top female players in Fiji.

In the men’s category, Terubea and Maharaj secured second and third place with scores of 7/9.

Taione Sikivou and Rudr Ravi Prasad came fourth and fifth, each scoring 6.5/9.

In the women’s category, WCM Tanvi Radha Prasad claimed the second spot with 7.5/9, while Louisa Corpuz, Eshal Bari, and Makayla Sukhu secured the third to fifth positions with scores of 6.5/9, 6/9, and 5/9, respectively.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says the tournament was a true celebration of chess with many difficult to predict outcomes.

He adds the biggest achievement for 2023 is seeing a lot of younger players from Primary and Secondary school improve in their level of chess.