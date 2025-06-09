Kulas fall to PNG in semifinal

Source: OFC / Facebook

The Fiji Kulas once again suffered a 2-1 defeat to Papua New Guinea on home soil today, exiting the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in the semi-final stage.

This result mirrors the outcome from three years ago at the same venue, HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where Fiji fell short in the final.

Papua New Guinea secured two quick goals from Ramona Padio and Keren Kalapai, which appeared to stem from defensive lapses by the Kulas.

However, Fijian striker Narieta Leba showcased individual brilliance almost immediately after the restart.

A well-placed long ball from midfield by Cema Nasau connected perfectly with Leba, who skillfully took it upon herself to finish, bringing Fiji back into contention.

In the second half, Fiji found fewer opportunities to create chances, and those that did materialise were effectively thwarted by the PNG defenders.

Despite the result, Vice-captain Maria Veronika displayed exceptional experience at the backline, working alongside veteran Naomi Waqanidrola to hold the defence.

Even with relentless pressure from forwards like Nasau and Leba, the Fiji Kulas were ultimately unlucky in their bid for a spot in the final.

