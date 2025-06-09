Ikanivere honored to lead

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

There are a lot of expectations for hooker Tevita Ikanivere in the upcoming two Tests after being named captain for the Flying Fijians.

He says it’s a privilege to be given the role after Waisea Nayacalevu retired.

Ikanivere says it was an honor to be Nayacalevu’s assistant last year, and he also learned a lot from him during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The Nukuni, Ono-I-Lau man says he has to lead by example.

“A big position but it comes with big responsibility and it’s a place of action, I thank the coaches for believing in me and appointing me.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians meet the Wallabies next Sunday at 3:30 pm in Newcastle, Australia.

They’ll be playing for the Vuvale Bowl.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.