Hoyt's passion drives men's netball forward

[File Photo]

Driven by a passion for the game, Charlie Hoyt is ready to showcase the intensity of men’s netball, leading the Suva open men’s netball team in tomorrow’s Battle of the Netters tournament.

Hoyt’s journey began in 2015 while he was a first-year student at the University of the South Pacific, where he quickly developed a love for the game’s strategic and technical style.

He has since transitioned through various clubs, now representing Tiki Sports, and credits the rigorous competition provided by the Suva Netball Association for helping him reach his current level.

Article continues after advertisement

Hoyt made his debut for the Fiji Men’s team in July during the Invitational Tournament hosted in Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

The Nausori-born goal shooter hopes to use his skills to contribute to his club’s success and help them achieve their goals.

The Battle of the Netters will be played over 2 days with 18 districts competing over 5 grades at the National Netball Center in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.