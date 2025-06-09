Fiji’s junior hockey teams push on

Fiji Hockey Development Officer Fatima Mario says preparations for this year’s Junior Hockey Tournament have been steady, despite the usual challenge of clashing calendars during the country’s peak sports season.

Fiji will field two national junior teams for both boys and girls who will take on the visiting Australia Wanderers U15 side.

But Mario says the timing of visiting tours often overlaps with athletics season, which has seen Fiji lose a large number of promising U15 players over the past two years as many opted to compete for their districts on the track.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yesterday was a rest day for all the athletes. So, it’ll be hard to bring them back on, to come on. Yes, the fitness will be there, but I think the basics won’t be able to be caught up by the students. It’s because we are dealing with high and top-notch standard players from Australia and New Zealand. So, I’m hoping that by next year, we might sort something out that might be away from the athletics season.”

The group currently representing Fiji were mostly 14-year-olds when they entered the programme two years ago, and Mario is grateful they have one final season together before aging out of the U15 grade.

He says the next batch of players will require a fresh development cycle, and he hopes future tours can be scheduled outside of athletics season so the two sports don’t compete for the same athletes.

Over the past year, new coaches were brought in, core skills were prioritized, and fitness levels steadily improved.

Mario says the exposure to touring teams has been invaluable, especially with the Australian Wanderers expressing interest in returning.

The tournament starts tomorrow at the National Hockey Centre, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.