Fiji's biggest Hockey tournament kicks off in Suva

Fiji’s largest and hockey tournament, the Marist Hockey Tournament, is officially underway at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.

The tournament is a long-standing tradition hosted by the Marist Hockey Club, the oldest club in Fiji, which is nearing its 100-year anniversary.

The event brings together every hockey-playing district in the country, with clubs from Ba, Nadi, Lautoka, Levuka, Ovalau and Suva all vying for the title.

Suva has five clubs participating while Lautoka has got two clubs.

All the other districts have one club each.

In the Women’s division, three clubs from Suva are participating while Lautoka has one.

The organizing committee, sponsored by Temo Consulting, has worked hard to bring the competition to life and will showcase Fiji’s finest raw talents.

The tournament will run from today until Sunday.

