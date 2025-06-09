High venue costs hinders sports development

File Photo

Marist Hockey Club president Paul Fraser believes that the high cost of sporting venues across the country is a major barrier to the development of certain sports.

He noted that without the support of their sponsor, Temo Consultants, the Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament would not have gone ahead.

Due to financial constraints, four other tournaments the club had planned to host were cancelled.

“Because without them, no one will be able to host these types of competitions at venues like this which are very expensive. So without sponsors like this, we will kill our sport.”

Fraser emphasized the vital role sponsors play in the growth and sustainability of sports in the country, particularly in light of rising venue costs.

The Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament began on Friday at the National Hockey Centre in Suva and concludes today.

