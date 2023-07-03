Hardcourts to be constructed, tracks upgraded

More hardcourts will be constructed around the country as well as the upgrade of the HFC Stadium tracks.

Fiji Sports Commission Acting Chief Executive Peter Mazey says this will be made possible with the government allocating $700,000 for hardcourts and $1.9m directed towards the Fiji Sports Council for the upgrade of stadium tracks.

Mazey says while we have the budget to host international events, the challenge remains in the standard of facilities.

He says he is thankful to the government for specifically allocating money for this course

“While we got a budget for hosting sporting events, the problem is we weren’t able to host any athletics events due to the state of our running tracks both in Lautoka and Suva and we are very grateful to the government for allocating those.”

Mazey says they plan to build hardcourts of international standard in targeted places around the country.

He adds the Ministry of Youth and Sports has identified potential areas to construct these new hardcourts to cater for indoor sports such as futsal, tennis, volleyball and netball.