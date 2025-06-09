Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scores four tries for Dolphins

[ Source: ABC ]

Star fullbacks Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Reece Walsh have shone on Saturday, with the vacant number one jersey for the Queensland Maroons up for grabs.

Incumbent Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga was ruled out of the July 9 State of Origin decider after sustaining a foot injury on Friday night.

Tabuai-Fidow, who has played centre and wing this Origin series for Queensland, scored four tries as the Dolphins thumped the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Lang Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The Hammer showed off his full repertoire in attack, being an ever-present threat around the ruck while also showing his blistering speed with a runaway try in the second half.

Tabuai-Fidow’s four-try performance followed Walsh’s excellent outing for the Broncos earlier on Saturday, at the same venue.

The Broncos surged to fifth on the NRL ladder with a terrific 26-12 win over the New Zealand Warriors, who fear halfback Luke Metcalf will be out for the season with an ACL injury.

Walsh had a crucial try-assist on the stroke of half-time and a wonderful try-saving tackle.

Meanwhile, St George Illawarra produced one of the gutsiest performances of the season to defeat Parramatta 34-20.

The Dragons held a 26-4 half-time lead but then suffered a cruel consistency of injuries as the Eels stormed back in the second half.

The Dragons finished the match with no fit players on the bench as Luciano Leilua (quad), Hamish Stewart (concussion), Toby Couchman (shoulder) and Viliame Fifita (knee) were all sidelined.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.