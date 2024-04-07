West Ham beat Wolves with Ward-Prowse special

[Source: Reuters]

West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner kick to earn his side a 2-1 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers that had looked unlikely after a poor first half display this morning.

Dead-ball specialist Ward-Prowse curled in a superb delivery in the 84th minute that completely fooled Wolves keeper Jose Sa as West Ham won for the first time in five league games.

Wolves were left furious though after Max Kilman had a 99th-minute equaliser ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

The win kept West Ham in seventh position with 48 points, level with sixth-placed Manchester United, while Wolves missed the chance to boost their European hopes and stay 11th.

Wolves dominated the first half and led through Pablo Sarabia’s penalty awarded for a foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri by Emerson. But Wolves were sloppy after the break and West Ham equalised in the 72nd minute with a Lucas Paqueta spot kick.

For the opening 45 minutes West Ham looked like a team with one eye firmly fixed on next week’s Europa League quarter-final, first leg away to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

But thanks to Ward-Prowse they will head to Germany full of confidence after coming from a goal down to win for the fourth time in the league this season.

“I haven’t scored a goal like that since I was a kid!” Ward-Prowse said. “It was part of the plan to shoot on target and hope someone could get a little touch, but I think the wind helped.”

Worryingly for the Hammers though, leading striker Jarrod Bowen went off injured early in the second half after suffering a painful blow to the ribs.

“He’ll be incredibly stiff and it could restrict his movement, so I’m going (to have to see), but as everybody knows we need those top players to be firing on Thursday night and Jarrod is one of them,” manager David Moyes said.

West Ham could have no complaints at trailing at halftime as they offered next to nothing as an attacking force.