We couldn't match Ba's offer: Rewa FC president

Rodeck Singh

Rewa football’s champion coach Rodeck Singh has resigned as the Head Coach of the team and has accepted Ba Football’s offer to be their Director of Football.

FBC Sports reached out to Rewa FC President Nazeel Buksh, who confirmed that negotiations for Singh’s departure began even before the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

After back and forth discussions, a decision was made that Buksh believes is for the betterment of Singh’s career and family.

Article continues after advertisement

Buksh openly admitted that Rewa FC simply “couldn’t match the offer, as simple as that.”

“We thought that it’s a very good opportunity for our own coach to have such an offer to actually move to a football giant like Ba.”

Speaking on Rodeck Singh’s impactful career at Rewa Football, Buksh explained that Singh was initially mentored by Marika Rodu.

Singh diligently served as an understudy, absorbing Rodu’s approach to developing Rewa’s distinctive football philosophy and playing style.

This grounding made his transition from assistant to head coach smooth when Rodu departed, a process that was also seamless for Rewa as a club.

“I have only good words for him. Losing him is a big loss to Rewa Football. As we didn’t have any understudy like he was during Marika’s time. Whoever steps in will have a huge task.”

Buksh praised the tremendous work Singh put in from his very first day as head coach.

In his inaugural year, Singh guided Rewa to a runner-up finish in the Premier League.

He also led the team to the OFC Champions League semi-finals and twice managed to hold regional powerhouse Auckland City.

A crowning achievement under his leadership was securing Rewa’s only second-ever league title.

Buksh commended Singh’s comprehensive approach, including identifying and retaining talent, and successfully transitioning players into full-fledged Rewa Football stars and national representatives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.