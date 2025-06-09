Tailevu Naitasiri starts futsal IDC campaign in style

Tailevu Naitasiri player Abhishek Deo celebrates after scoring against Rakiraki [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri made a strong start to their Extra Futsal Inter-District Championship campaign, thrashing Rakiraki 10-2 this afternoon at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Coach Shivneel Kumar says the team is aiming to maintain their momentum heading into their next match against a tougher opponent, Lami FC.

While pleased with the convincing win, Kumar believes there’s still room for improvement and refinement.

“Hats off to the boys, they came in and stuck to our gameplay, they did what they needed to so that is how we were able to walk away with this win. Now our focus on getting ready for our next match against Lami.”

He also thanked the team’s sponsors for their support and emphasized that they won’t be taking any opponents lightly as the tournament progresses.

The Futsal IDC will conclude this weekend.

