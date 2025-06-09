Scotland snatch win over Greece to keep World Cup dream alive

[Source: Reuters]

Scotland took a significant step towards securing a World Cup play-off place as Lewis Ferguson’s first international goal helped secure an unlikely comeback win over a dominant Greece at Hampden.

In a record-equalling 71st game for head coach Steve Clarke, the Scots were aiming to avenge the Nations League relegation inflicted on them by the classy Greeks at this stadium in March.

For over an hour, Clarke’s men were timid and outplayed again by their visitors, who should have been at least three up by the time Roma left-back Kostas Tsimikas drilled in on the rebound just after the hour.

Article continues after advertisement

There were loud boos from the Tartan Army, but Ryan Christie quickly equalised in the aftermath of a corner – an effort which survived a lengthy VAR check – to stage a remarkable fightback.

And when Ferguson slashed in from close range after a scrappy free-kick with 10 minutes left, the disgruntlement among the home fans turned to euphoria as Clarke’s resilient side went on to claim a priceless victory.

That was only amplified when Lyndon Dykes capitalised on calamitous goalkeeping from Konstantinos Tzolakis to smash in a third, just moments after Angus Gunn pulled off a stunning stoppage-time save to deny Konstantinos Karetsas.

If Scotland defeat bottom seeds Belarus on Sunday and Greece are defeated in Denmark, Clarke’s men will be guaranteed one of the top two places in the group, ensuring at worst they will be in the play-offs for the finals next summer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.