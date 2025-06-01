Rewa aims to improve pace of the game

Rewa skipper Setareki says it’s important for his team to pick up the pace from the very first whistle in their final Group A match of the Bic Fiji FACT.

Reflecting on last night’s 1-1 draw against Navua, Hughes believes the team could have performed better with full focus from the first half.

Coach Rodeck Singh acknowledged the tough battle against Navua, which they had anticipated.

Despite the draw not being their desired result, Singh is thankful for the point and says the team’s immediate focus is now on their crucial last group game.

“It was a quick turnaround. Rewa has an early game tomorrow. We know it’s not going to be easy. It’s back to the recovery session.”

The team sustained two injuries after the match to Patrick Joseph and John Orobulu.

However, Singh assured that Rewa has a good squad depth and will rotate players accordingly.

The team is prioritizing recovery ahead of their 1 PM match against Lautoka.

