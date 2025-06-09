Rabo signs for Bula FC

Source: Supplied

Rewa midfielder,Asivorosi Rabo, has been signed by Bula FC for the OFC Pro League next year.

The 20 year old is the 14th player that have signed for the club.

Warrior ahead of the OFC Pro League which starts in January 2026.

According to Rabo getting this chance to play for Bula FC could be a turning point in his career.

Rabo says that playing professionally is something he dreamt of, and now the opportunity is real and he is grateful to the coach, management and everyone who believes in him.

He’s journey began at just eight years old in New Zealand, where he first played under the guidance of his father Pita Rabo.

When his family returned to Fiji in 2013, his passion followed him home. He represented Krishna Vedic Primary, earned his place in Rewa under 14, and later starred for Bhawani Dayal Arya College across all age grades—U15, U17 and U19.

His steady climb through Rewa’s ranks continued as he moved from U16 and U19 into the senior team in 2023, where he remained until this year.

