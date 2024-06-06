Pool of death for Fiji women’s U20

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji is pooled alongside Brazil, Canada and France in pool B for the 11th edition of the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup to be held in Colombia later this August.

The hosts have been joined in Group A alongside Australia, Cameroon and Mexico, while reigning world champions Spain have been placed in Group C with joint-record champions USA, Paraguay and newcomers Morocco.

In group D is Germany, Venezuela Nigeria and Korea Republic.

Japan, New Zealand, Ghana and Austria are together in pool E.

Group F consists Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica and Netherlands.

This will be the third FIFA tournament held in the South American nation after the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2011 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016.

The tournament starts on the 31st of August to the 22nd of September.