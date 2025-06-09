Newcastle, Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham advance to round 4

[Source: Reuters]

The night could have been billed Premier League v League One as Newcastle, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all entered the Carabao Cup competition against third-tier opposition.

Two goals apiece by Joelinton and William Osula helped holders Newcastle United ease to a 4-1 victory over third-tier Bradford City and into the League Cup fourth round this morning.

Newcastle ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool to win last season’s competition and once Joelinton and Osula scored in the space of two minutes early they were never in any danger of a shock exit.

Phil Foden was on target for Manchester City as they beat League One Huddersfield Town 2-0 away while Eberechi Eze netted his first goal for Arsenal since his move from Crystal Palace to send his side to a 2-0 win at Port Vale.

Tottenham Hotspur’s bright start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank continued as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The fourth-round draw, made late in the evening, gave Newcastle a home tie against Tottenham while Manchester City are away at second-tier Swansea City.

Arsenal will host Brighton and Hove Albion while Liverpool are at home to Crystal Palace. Chelsea are away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

