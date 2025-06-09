Messi & Co. set for PSG showdown at Club World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi will lead a quartet of former Barcelona players into a meeting with their former coach Luis Enrique when Inter Miami face European champions Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Club World Cup in Atlanta on Sunday.

Miami qualified for the last 16 of the Club World Cup as Group A runners-up with a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras on Monday.

PSG have certainly moved on from their traumatic Champions League exit in 2017, when they won the first leg in Paris 4-0 but were thrashed 6-1 in the return match in Barcelona.

Article continues after advertisement

The French side claimed their first Champions League title this season in a campaign masterminded by Luis Enrique, but Messi and Co. will be eager to cause another upset.

Suarez showed that at 38-year-old he still has the game to score on the big stage, notching Miami’s second in their draw with Palmeiras.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.