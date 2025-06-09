Mbappe stars as Real Madrid make it six wins from six

[Source: BBC Sport]

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as La Liga leaders Real Madrid continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable victory at Levante.

With his side 2-1 ahead, the Frenchman’s double in the space of two minutes sealed a sixth win from their opening six games and moved five points clear of Barcelona.

Mbappe got his first from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, chipping a ‘Panenka’ over Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Article continues after advertisement

He then took his tally to seven league goals this term with a deft finish after being slipped in by Arda Guler.

Earlier, Vinicius Jr had put Real in front with a superb strike, bending the ball into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot from a tight angle.

The Brazilian forward then turned provider as he picked out Franco Mastantuono with a crossfield pass that the Argentina international clinically fired into the top corner.

It was the 18-year-old’s first Real Madrid goal since his summer arrival as he surpassed Vini Jr to become the club’s fourth youngest La Liga scorer.

Levante reduced the deficit when Ivan Romero’s cross spooned up for Etta Eyong to head in at the back post.

Mbappe’s quickfire strikes, though, killed off any hopes of a comeback as Xabi Alonso became only the club’s second manager to win each of his first six La Liga matches.

He will have the chance to draw level with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who won his first seven games in 2005, in the Madrid derby at Atletico on Saturday.

Barcelona can reduce Real’s lead at the top when they visit Oviedo on Thursday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.