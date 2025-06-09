Mannu, Waranivalu guide Rewa to league title

[File Photo]

Rewa FC has cemented its status as a football powerhouse, securing back-to-back qualification for the OFC Men’s Champions League after a dominant Extra Premier League campaign.

The league title is a first for assistant coach Priyant Mannu and head coach Tevita Waranivalu.

Waranivalu, who took over in the second round, says he was happy about the team’s performance, having gone nine games undefeated under his leadership.

“So far so good, I would say. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. We managed to finish in the finals in the BOG and then our main objective was to again win the league this year.”

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu thanked the club’s fans and families for their support throughout the season.

He adds that Rewa FC is more than just a team; it’s a family, and the supporters have always been there, even during away games, coming in large numbers.

With the national league title secured, the team is already setting its sights on the Inter-District Championship next month.

Rewa will host Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, this Sunday at 1pm for their final match of the season.

