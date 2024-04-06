Man City focused on what they can control in title race says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola [Source: Reuters]

Manchester City, currently three points behind the top spot, will approach their Premier League match against Crystal Palace with a determined mindset.

Pep Guardiola emphasizes their commitment to winning their remaining eight games, rather than relying on their rivals to falter.

Sitting third in the standings with 67 points, just one point behind Arsenal in second and three behind Liverpool in first, City face a 14th-placed Palace side in their upcoming fixture.

Crystal Palace is set to face Man City at 11.30 tonight.