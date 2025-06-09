Madueke sidelined as Arsenal face new injury setbacks

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke will be out for a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

England international Madueke, who moved from Chelsea in the close season, was substituted at halftime after picking up the injury. British media said the 23-year-old could miss six to eight weeks.

Arsenal’s Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, another close-season arrival, has picked up a groin injury, Arteta added.

Article continues after advertisement

Arsenal are also without Germany forward Kai Havertz, who had knee surgery last month, but their Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month, is close to returning, Arteta said.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up in the last three seasons, are second in the table, five points behind champions Liverpool.

The North London side visit Newcastle United on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.