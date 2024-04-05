International players to boost Bula Boys

Joshua Laqeretabua [Source: Charlton Athletic]

The Digicel Bula Boys are hoping to include more Fijian international players for their next outing at the OFC Nations Cup in June.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy states that the inclusion of international players will add depth to the team.

He says that one of the players they are pursuing is youngster Joshua Laqeretabua.

Reddy adds that they have contacted Charlton Athletic, an England-based club, seeking the release of the 18-year-old for national duties.

Reddy also confirms that Captain Roy Krishna will be available for this tournament along with senior and former Rewa defender Gabiriele Matanisiga, who is also awaiting release from his current club, Wellington Olympic AFC.

The OFC Nations Cup will be held in Vanuatu from the 15th to the 30th of June.