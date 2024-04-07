Guimaraes' second-half goal gives Newcastle win over Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Bruno Guimaraes marked his 100th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle United with the late winner in a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this morning, keeping alive the visitors’ faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Eddie Howe’s team are unbeaten in four of their last five matches and sit eighth in the Premier League on 47 points, a point behind both sixth-placed Manchester United — who have a game in hand — and West Ham United.

“It does feel like a big three points off the back of the week we have had. We have a small squad at the moment, we are really stretched but everyone is really fighting for the cause,” Howe told the BBC about his injury-depleted team.

“It was a very difficult game today. Fulham started well, we didn’t. It took a huge effort from the lads to get the win in the end.”

Fulham are 13th on 39 points.

Newcastle were outplayed in the first half and fortunate to reach the break without conceding any goals.

“I can’t repeat what I said (at halftime) but we just needed to wake up,” Howe said. “In this game, in the Premier League, the ruthlessness of teams, if you are off it you will be punished. We were lucky to still be in the game at half time.”

Newcastle grew as the game went on though, before Guimaraes silenced the Cottagers crowd in the 81st minute. Harvey Barnes’ cross was hooked clear by Antonee Robinson and the ball fell at the Brazilian’s feet for a hard shot into bottom left corner.