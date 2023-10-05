Four Rewa players in doubt for IDC

Rewa Football coach Rodeck Singh has expressed his intention to field a majority of his young players in the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship, scheduled for next week.

Singh has disclosed that several of his senior players are presently nursing injuries, namely Emori Ragata, Madhwan Gounder, Peniame Drova, and Epeli Valevou.

Ragata was reportedly stretchered out during their OFC Futsal Nations Cup match against Vanuatu last night, while Gounder sustained an injury during his outing in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in August this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Valevou, who was injured while representing the country in the OFC Men’s Qualifier in New Zealand, also in August, is doubtful to participate.

Senior player Drova suffered a hamstring injury this year and is currently undergoing military recruitment.

Singh is confident that the youth in his team will rise to the occasion and fill the shoes of their senior counterparts.

“We will not use that as excuses. As you know the whole year we have been using the youth boys to fill in the vacuum the senior players have left and we try to rotate the squad and find a suitable squad.”

Rewa has been placed in the same pool as Nadi, Suva, and Navua.

The Courts IDC kicks off on Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.