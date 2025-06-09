First IDC win for Rewa players and officials

The 2025 FMF Inter District Championship win yesterday at 4R Stadium Govind Park Ba by Stratum Construction Rewa was the first for all its players and officials.

Rewa defeated RC Manubhai Ba 1-nil in the final.

The Delta Tigers, last won the IDC in 2010 with the likes of Marika Rodu, Epeli Saukuru, Archie Watkins, and James Naka.

It was a sepcial win for everyone especially veteran Tevita Waranivalu yesterday.

Waranivalu who was injured in the last quarter of the final yesterday has now done it all for Rewa.

“For me this is my first IDC title, the last IDC Rewa won was in 2010 and I was in form four, that time I was in form four after that then I started playing for Rewa in form five and then lifted BOG, Fiji FACT, CVC,few League titles and this is my first IDC.”

It was the sixth IDC final clash between Rewa and Ba in the 87-year history of the tournament.

Rakiraki won the Senior title and Tavua took home the Premier IDC trophies.

