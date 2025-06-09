Chand names Fiji U19 ahead of Australian friendlies

Fiji Men’s Under-19 head coach Dhirend Chand has named a 20-member squad for their upcoming friendly matches against a visiting Australian side next month.

The players were selected following a six-day trial held last week at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.

Chand confirmed that the squad named for January is not the final team for the upcoming OFC qualifiers, as several players are currently in camp with Bula FC, while further trials are scheduled to take place in other divisions.

“The trials were conducted successfully despite challenging weather conditions. Every player was given the opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove that they are capable of representing the country. From these trials, 20 players have been selected, including some who were already under observation from their performances representing Fiji earlier this year.

Chand said the friendly matches will be an important part of the team’s preparation, providing players with valuable match experience and exposure as the coaching staff continues to assess the wider talent pool.

