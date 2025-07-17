Canadian striker joins Nadi

Source: patrickgaucho6 / Instagram

Nadi FC has welcomed Canadian-based striker Marara Patrick Gaucho into their lineup, a move expected to boost the Jetsetters’ attacking front.

The 25-year-old arrived in the country today alongside coach Raj Dayal, under whom Gaucho previously played at a premier club in Alberta, Canada.

Nadi currently sits in sixth position on the league table with 17 points, having recorded four wins, three draws, and five losses so far this season.

The new addition is expected to feature when Nadi takes on Nadroga this Sunday at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other fixtures this weekend, Navua will host Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm, while Tavua welcomes Suva to Garvey Park, also at 3 pm.

On Saturday, Labasa is set to host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30 pm, and Ba will take on Nasinu at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

