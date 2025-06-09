Bula stage stunning comeback to enter top four

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC produced a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat South Island United 3-2 in a thrilling OFC Pro League clash at the National Stadium in Honiara.

Trailing by two goals inside the opening half hour, the Fijian side showed grit and determination to overturn the deficit, scoring three unanswered goals in the second spell, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The victory sees Bula FC climb into third place on the standings for the first time this season, overtaking their opponents in the process.

South Island United made a strong start, with top scorer Ryan Feutz returning to the starting lineup as coach Rob Sherman made three changes. The hosts capitalised early, with Solomon Islands international Rovu Boyers playing a key role once again.

Boyers set up the opener after a lively start, finding David Yoo on the right side of the box, who fired into the roof of the net. He then doubled the lead in the 26th minute, heading home at the back post after a flick-on from Yoo.

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Bula FC struggled to contain the hosts in transition and went into halftime trailing 2-0.

The second half, however, told a different story. Despite having a goal from Roy Krishna ruled out for offside early on, Bula FC remained composed and began to build momentum.

Their breakthrough came just before the hour mark when Sterling Vasconcellos delivered a cut-back for Thomas Dunn, who headed home to reduce the deficit.

South Island United thought they had restored their two-goal cushion shortly after, but VAR ruled out Boyers’ effort for offside, handing Bula FC a crucial lifeline.

That moment proved decisive. Bula continued to press and were rewarded when Kaile Auvray won a penalty after his shot struck a defender’s hand. Captain Roy Krishna stepped up and calmly converted to level the scores.

With the match heading towards a draw, Bula FC delivered one final moment of brilliance. Scott Wara sealed the comeback in the 11th minute of injury time, scoring with a stunning overhead kick to complete a memorable turnaround.

Bula FC will now look to carry this momentum into Round 5 of the competition, which will be hosted in Fiji in April, where they face PNG Hekari FC. South Island United will take on Vanuatu United FC in their next outing.

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